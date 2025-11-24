How will weather this Thanksgiving compare to years past?

With the holiday quickly approaching, it’s no secret that Thanksgiving will be a little on the cold side this year. Our latest forecast calls for a partly cloudy day with a breeze and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Can we really complain about that? Some long-time New Englanders would probably say no...

THE WARMEST

You have to go way back to find a truly warm Thanksgiving day, but it has happened. Back in 1941, Boston reached a high of 71 degrees on the day! The holiday actually occurred on the 20th in this year, which is the earliest the country has celebrated - a very slight advantage for getting warm weather.

THE COLDEST

Not a single living person was around for the coldest Thanksgiving. This occurred in 1873, just a little over a year into official weather record-keeping in Boston! The mercury fell all the way to just 11 degrees on this day.

More recent however, was the coldest HIGH temperature. Many may remember that in 2018, it did not warm beyond just 24 degrees in the city! The morning/night may not have been as bas as 1873, but the day certainly stands apart.

THE WETTEST

The rainiest Thanksgiving in Boston was back in 1971, but depending on where exactly you lived in southern New England, you may have a VERY different memory of the day. Boston only reached a low of 34F, which was cold enough for only a trace amount of snow and a soaking 2.59″ of rain.

However... this storm crushed the interior, bringing heavy snow to the region. Worcester ended up with 14.8″ of SNOW on Thanksgiving day! Hartford, CT even got snowed in with just under eight inches!

Hopefully everyone got their travel done early in this year...

THE SNOWIEST

Boston may have missed out in 1971, but it did NOT eighteen years later in 1989. While it wasn’t the biggest storm the city has ever seen, a solid 4.4″ of snow fell on Thanksgiving day. Travel was made worse by the scope of this snowfall though, as Worcester also picked up seven inches and even Providence was buried by eight!

In the grand scheme of things, our wacky New England weather makes a holiday full of 40s and some clouds sound pretty nice this time of year!

