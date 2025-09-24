How much federal money could MBTA lose following White House’s threat?

The clock is ticking for the MBTA to respond to the Trump administration after it threatened to pull federal transportation funds over safety concerns.

The letter sent by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy last Thursday requested written safety reports within the next two weeks.

It called out transit systems in Boston and Chicago – two cities the department said allow cashless bail, “which allows deranged criminals to repeatedly terrorize public spaces.”

The federal government is now asking for information about actions being taken to deter crime, stop fare evasion, and provide a clean environment for riders.

Their request also asks for a summary of all sources of funds received for fiscal years 2025 and 2026 relating to safety and security.

“I do think this is messaging that’s designed to feed into an anti-city, anti-transit narrative,” said Jim Aloisi, former Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation.

Aloisi pointed out that the day-to-day operations on the T are not funded at all by the federal government.

The T does receive federal funds to support capital projects, including station upgrades and service expansions.

The MBTA’s itemized budgets show that MBTA received about $10.2 million in fiscal year 2023, $31.3 million in fiscal year 2024 and has $191 million coming in fiscal year 2025.

“What the federal government is threatening to do by withholding capital money is hurt everyday people who rely on the T,” said Aloisi.

Duffy said that if the agency does not respond within two weeks, it could face federal dollars being withheld.

The letter did not cite specific statistics surrounding crime on the T but did mention crime concerns at South Station and two recent incidents involving passengers allegedly attacked or shoved on MBTA buses.

“I think safety is a concern,” said MBTA rider Judy Stitt.

MBTA riders Boston 25 News spoke with shared different opinions about safety concerns on the MBTA.

“I go to South Station. I go to Quincy. I feel safe because nobody bothers me,” said another commuter named Judy.

Boston 25 News reached out to the MBTA Tuesday afternoon to ask if it’s responded yet to the federal government’s request.

We’re still waiting to hear back, but MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said last week he will cooperate with the federal government’s request for more information.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said last month that serious crime rates at South Station are extremely low and that crime reports are down 16% compared to last year.

