Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? They’ve been difficult to come by in Boston across recent years, but how often “should” we be getting them and what are our chances this year?

WHITE CHRISTMAS HISTORICALLY

You don’t have to look back very far to find our most recent white Christmas — it occurred just last year! Before that, however, we only recorded one technical white Christmas (2009) since the turn of the century! Technically, you need an inch of snow on the ground at sunrise for it to count in the books, but it is worth noting that in 2017 and in 2002, an inch of snow did still fall during Christmas day.

How likely is a white Christmas in Boston?

Historically speaking however, the odds of a white Christmas in Boston sit slightly above 25% or roughly 1 in every 4 years. It’s no question however, that these odds have been decreasing in recent decades. This coincides with short-term weather records in which the greatest warming trend has occurred in the month of December.

CHRISTMAS THIS YEAR

How about Christmas 2025... its certainly been a cold month to date in New England! Snow is no longer on the ground locally, but there is a chance for us to replenish some of the powder this week.

How likely is a white Christmas in Boston?

Tuesday we’re tracking a weak storm that will bring snow to much of the area. Temperatures appear to be cold enough for snow to stick, but dry air will greatly limit how much will fall. At this time, it appears fairly unlikely that most of the area will see more than an inch or so. A partly sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday suggests we’ll probably need at least two inches to keep enough around for it to be a white Christmas this year. Still, there is at least a CHANCE... something we’ll watch more closely this week!

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group