Two people seriously hurt after five-alarm fire spreads to multiple buildings in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Mass. — Two people were seriously injured after a five-alarm fire burned multiple buildings in Salisbury.

According to Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan, the incident occurred just after 7 PM when first responders were dispatched to Atlantic Avenue to reports of a fire. Chief Carrigan said that responding crews could see the smoke and fire in the distance.

Once there, a third-alarm was struck for additional mutual aid, which was then quickly upgraded to a five-alarm response. Heavy fire shot through two buildings but then quickly spread to an additional two buildings, four in total. Chief Carrigan added that due to the location of the building, mutual aid took some time to get on scene. A total of 15 communities showed up to help.

Fire crews working to extinguish massive flames at Salisbury residence (THERESA TERRICIANO GIUNTA)

Fire Chief Carrigan said that two people were outside the building suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Fire crews were able to rescue a dog and a cat from the building, but are unsure at this time if there were any other pets in the building.

No firefighters were injured, and no additional residents were reported injured. All residents of the buildings were accounted for, but the total headcount is unknown at this time.

Two buildings sustained heavy fire damage, another two with moderate fire damage, and some other surrounding buildings with minor fire damage, taking roughly two hours for the fire to come under control.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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