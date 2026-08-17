Bellingham police seek suspect after alleged home break-in, assault

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Bellingham Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a resident.

Around 12:37 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of South Main Street and Mann Street for a report of a residential breaking and entering.

Upon arrival, police were told that a suspect climbed through a window and assaulted one of the residents.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall, skinny Black man between 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

People living nearby say they’re going to make sure their doors and windows are locked.

“Like everybody always says, ‘not in this neighborhood,’ but it’s craziness everywhere, and I can’t believe it’s on this street; it’s so quiet,” Pat Judge said. “I’m just amazed. Why do people do these things? It’s just unreasonable. They don’t think of what they’re doing to another person. Which is the worst part of this whole thing?”

Police cruisers were seen patrolling through the neighborhood several times while our crew was there on Sunday. They’re urging people to make sure homes are locked, especially overnight.

David Custer lives nearby and says his security cameras didn’t capture the suspect walking into or out of the neighborhood.

“It’s a shame it really is,” Custer said. “I’m going to have our cameras resituated to where we can get more coverage.”

The Bellingham Police Department said it has increased patrols in the area throughout the day and overnight hours. Detectives are canvassing the area for possible evidence and surveillance footage.

Police are asking residents to make sure exterior doors and windows are secured, particularly during overnight hours.

Residents are also asked to check security camera footage for any activity between 11 p.m. on August 14, 2026, and 1:30 a.m. on August 15, 2026.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Detectives@bellinghamma.org or the Bellingham Police Department at (508) 966-1212. Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous can call (508) 657-2863.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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