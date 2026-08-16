GoFundMe for Lindsay Clancy’s parents raises over $600,000 as trial continues

A GoFundMe for the parents of Lindsay Clancy has raised more than $600,000 in five days.

Michael and Paula Musgrove, originally from Connecticut, are the beneficiaries of the fundraiser, which has been verified by GoFundMe.

Testimony is expected to resume Monday after the jury had a day off Friday. Jurors heard about Clancy’s internet searches regarding hallucinations, psychosis, and the side effects of the medications she was taking weeks before she allegedly strangled her three children to death.

A note written by Clancy was also introduced as evidence Thursday afternoon. The note, written in October 2022, expressed doubts regarding her parenting and her relationship with Callan.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case any day now. Clancy’s parents have been in the audience since the beginning of the trial.

Her defense says Lindsay Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy, center, and her lawyer Kevin Reddington, right, listen during testimony during Clancy's murder trial, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026., in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool) (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

“For more than three years, Mike and Paula have shown up for Lindsay. They have attended her court proceedings and relocated from their Connecticut home to Massachusetts so they can be close to their daughter,” the GoFundMe states.

“Paula is retired. Mike is a photographer. They have spent years absorbing the travel, lodging, and living costs required to remain close to their daughter, drawing down savings they spent a lifetime building. They have not walked away from their daughter, and they have never been unclear about why: they love her.”

The purpose of the fund, according to the organizer, is to help her parents rebuild the financial stability they scarified over the past three years and to recognize the extraordinary financial burden her parents have carried simply by continuing to be present.

“Contributions will help cover the accumulated costs of travel, lodging, living expenses, and other family expenses arising from their continued support of Lindsay throughout her case,” the GoFundMe states.

It further states that Lindsay Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, is aware of the fundraiser.

The Musgroves will control the funds and determine how they are used for the purposes described.

“The case will eventually reach its conclusion. Whatever that outcome is, Mike and Paula will still have to pick up the pieces of the lives they have put on hold to be there for their daughter.”

A standout for Clancy is scheduled for August 20 outside of court.

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