Police investigating after man shot, seriously injured in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — Waltham police are investigating after a person was shot on Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to 909 Main Street at 5 PM to reports of a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Once there, officers found the victim. He was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“This incident is under active investigation by Waltham PD detectives,” Waltham police said. “We believe this was not a random incident.”

Waltham police added that there is believed to be no risk to the public.

No arrests have been made. Waltham police add that if you have any information, you are urged to contact the department at 781-314-3600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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