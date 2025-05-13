House fire that claimed life of man in Marlborough deemed not suspicious

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — The house fire that claimed the life of a man in Marlborough has been deemed not suspicious.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, crews responded to 11 Hanlon Drive just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday and found flames shooting through the roof of the single-family home.

Firefighters were informed the owner was likely still inside the burning building.

Crews quickly entered the home and used thermal imaging cameras to search for occupants amid heavy smoke conditions.

Firefighters found an unconscious and unresponsive man on the bathroom floor and managed to carry him to a window and down a ladder, according to authorities.

The man was carried into a waiting ambulance, where EMTS immediately began life-saving measures.

The man later succumbed to his injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

Investigators believe the fire began in the center of the home near the rear wall and they have found no evidence that it was intentionally set.

There were not working smoke alarms in the home, authorities said.

“There have been 10 fatal house fires in Massachusetts so far this year, and half of them have involved older adults,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Every home needs working smoke alarms on every level, but people aged 65 and over are at greatest risk in a fire. If you or a loved one need help installing or maintaining your smoke alarms, please contact your local fire department.”

The home sustained catastrophic damage, but no other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

