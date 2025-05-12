Man dies in early morning Marlborough house fire

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning house fire.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, crews responding to 11 Hanlon Drive just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday found flames shooting through the roof of the single-family home.

Firefighters were informed the owner was likely still inside the burning building.

Crews quickly entered the home and used thermal imaging cameras to search for occupants amid heavy smoke conditions.

Firefighters found an unconscious and unresponsive man on the bathroom floor and managed to carry him to a window and down a ladder, according to authorities.

The man was carried into a waiting ambulance, where EMTS immediately began life-saving measures.

The man later succumbed to his injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

Officials say just after the victim was pulled from the house, the buildings roof and part of the rear walls collapsed.

The fire was eventually knocked down with crews utilizing master streams and multiple hose lines.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although officials believe it began in the upstairs living area of the home.

“On behalf of Marlborough Fire Department, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one this morning,” Marlborough Chief Kevin Breen said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

