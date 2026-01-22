First snow map: See expected snowfall totals for this weekend’s storm

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 weather team is tracking the upcoming snow totals for this weekend’s storm.

A winter storm watch has been issued in most of Massachusetts as a major snowstorm approaches.

A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from Sunday morning in Western Franklin, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Central Middlesex, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, and Northern Middlesex counties through Monday evening.

Boston 25 Meteorologists say Sunday’s storm will be a long-duration one with the potential of more than 24 hours of accumulation.

“This will be our biggest snowstorm in nearly four years!” says Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico.

A majority of Massachusetts can expect anywhere from 12-18 inches of snow, while towards the cape you can expect 8-12. Up towards the coast, some areas can expect potentially two feet of snow.

“This will be powdery snow, at least,” Antico says. “So it won’t be as heavy to shovel.”

The storm will move through most of the southern United States into the mid-Atlantic. Travel conditions will impact most of the country.

Two snowstorm pieces Boston will be dealing with Sunday-Monday...



Ocean-enhancement... Arctic air, storm track, and elongated low will make this particularly efficient



Low level frontogenesis... Peak snowfall rates up to 3"/hr and likely some thundersnow ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nCMzYNtplY — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) January 22, 2026

An extreme cold warning has also been issued from 7 p.m. on Friday through 1 p.m. on Saturday in the eastern slopes of the Berkshire mountains.

“The cold is the story of the weekend. Expect single-digit temperatures throughout northern New England this weekend,” Antico added.

For the latest weather updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

