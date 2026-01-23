Crews prepare for power outages, dangerous travel in Mass. ahead of major winter storm

CHELSEA, Mass. — With the potential for 1-2 feet of snow in Massachusetts this weekend, Eversource says crews will be working around the clock to monitor critical infrastructure during and after the storm.

Residents should also expect to see a significant number of salt trucks on the roads as crews prepare for hazardous conditions.

Crews load up on salt in Chelsea

In Chelsea, crews were busy early Friday morning loading trucks with rock salt to help keep roadways safe.

The trucks seen moving through the yard are replenishing salt supplies for cities and towns across Massachusetts and even into southern New Hampshire, helping crews prepare to treat roadways before and during the storm.

Eastern Salt Manager Cornelius Martin says an estimated 400 to 500 trailers are expected to pass through the Chelsea yard in a single day.

Martin says Eastern Salt has been responding to winter weather for about six weeks already, focusing largely on treating icy road conditions.

“Ice is really the main concern for drivers with the kind of weather we’re expecting,” Martin said.

Salt helps break up ice and prevents it from sticking to pavement, but officials stress that even with extensive preparation, drivers should avoid traveling once the snow begins, if possible.

When you’ll see salt trucks on the roads

According to Martin, drivers should expect to see salt trucks beginning their work a few hours before the storm arrives, followed by continued plowing and salting as conditions worsen.

“They’ll pretreat the roads a couple of hours before the storm, then they’ll plow, and then they’ll salt,” Martin said.

Safety reminders for drivers

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads once snowfall begins Sunday, if possible. If driving is necessary, residents are encouraged to prepare their vehicles by:

Checking tire tread and pressure

Making sure batteries are fully charged

Ensuring vehicles are winter‑ready

What residents should do to prepare for storm

Eversource is encouraging people to prepare ahead of the storm, including:

Charging phones and electronic devices

Stocking up on food and water

Having essential supplies ready in case travel becomes difficult

As temperatures drop, Eversource also warns that natural gas demand could surge, potentially straining the system.

When to call Eversource

If residents notice any issues — including appliances malfunctioning or strange odors, such as the smell of gas — Eversource urges customers not to wait.

Calling early can help prevent larger outages or safety concerns, especially during extreme cold.

Tracking power outages

Residents can monitor outages in their area using the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s Power Outage Viewer.

