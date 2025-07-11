‘A horrible loss’: Heartbroken family of Mass. college student murdered in D.C. speaks out

GRANBY, Mass. — The family of a college student from Massachusetts who was killed in a triple shooting in Washington, D.C., last week is speaking out for the first time about their tragic loss.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a University of Massachusetts Amherst student and Granby native, was working as a congressional intern on Capitol Hill when he was gunned down in the area of the 1200 block of 7th Street on the evening of June 30.

Police say Tarpinian-Jachym was an innocent bystander caught in the middle of a dispute. A woman and a 16-year-old boy who were walking with the young man were also injured in the shooting, but are expected to recover.

Tarpinian-Jachym was working for Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas. His mother says her son was a compassionate person.

“He was a very kind, gentle soul, and he was a very humble boy," Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym said.

His sister, Angela Tarpinian-Jachym, says she’s unsure if her family will ever heal from the loss of her brother.

“It’s a horrible loss, and I don’t know if we will ever recover,” she said. “We will just learn to cope and move on day by day, but the pain will always be there.”

Tarpinian-Jachym’s killer remains on the loose. His mother says she’s upset because the family is still waiting for a call from the D.C. mayor’s office and the chief of police.

“I’m getting calls from all over the country, and these people can’t find my number or ask or reach out with their staff person? That really is hurtful,” she said.

Family members say Tarpinian-Jachym was a rising college senior who was neurodiverse. He had overcome dyslexia, a heart condition, and a recent surgery to land a coveted spring internship with the Fund for American Studies, then a congressional summer internship.

His mother says her son’s favorite pastime was fishing, especially with his dad and brother. She also said he was thrilled to be in D.C., learning about democracy and contributing to the American political experience.

“He was a remarkable young man who had really gone through a lot and was very happy in this next stage of his life, and it’s just sad that it’s been taken away from him in a violent crime,” Tarpinian-Jachym’s mother added.

After his death, Rep. Ron Estes issued a statement that read, “I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile. We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

Police are working on leads, but no arrests have been made.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction in Tarpinian-Jachym’s death.

