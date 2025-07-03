UMass Amherst student interning for Kansas rep. killed in D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON — A DC Congressional student intern from the University of Massachusetts Amherst was shot and killed in the nation’s capital on Monday night.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, of Granby, died after being shot by multiple suspects exiting a vehicle in the 1200 block of 7th Street around 10:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A woman and a 16-year-old male walking with the UMass student were also injured in the shooting, but are expected to recover.

Investigators say they don’t believe Tarpinian-Jachym and his group were the intended target of the shooting.

The suspect vehicle has been recovered, according to police, but no arrests have been made.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

In a statement, a UMass Amherst spokesperson says the university has been in touch with Tarpinian-Jachym’s family.

“We extend our deepest condolences to all who knew him and will be communicating with the campus shortly to offer support,” the spokesperson said.

Tarpinian-Jachym was interning for the office of Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS).

State Committeeman Chris Ryan issued a statement on behalf of the Massachusetts Republican Party:

“The loss of DC Congressional student intern and Granby resident Eric Tarpinian-Jachym is a loss for Massachusetts and our nation. His family is now without its son, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst will be missing a promising young graduate from its Class of 2026. The Massachusetts Republican Party extends its deepest sorrows to his family and the office of Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS), all of whom are mourning the passing of this bright and talented young man.”

“I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” said Rep. Estes. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

