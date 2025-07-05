The homicides of two women, years apart, remain unsolved in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — Lisa Snyder was just 20 when she was reported missing in Rollinsford on the Fourth of July in 1985.

Luella Blakeslee, a 29-year-old schoolteacher, was last seen alive in Hooksett on the Fourth of July in 1969.

The deaths of both women, years apart, were ruled homicides.

Authorities on Friday renewed calls for help in solving these cold cases.

“Help us solve this case and bring justice to the family of this victim,” New Hampshire State Police said in separate Facebook posts for both Snyder and Blakeslee late Friday afternoon.

In 1985, Snyder was visiting her sister in Rollinsford when she went missing. She left her sister’s home to go to a nightclub in Dover when she disappeared, state police said.

Homicide victim Lisa K. Snyder (New Hampshire State Police)

Nearly two years after she disappeared, Snyder’s decomposed body was found off Rollins Road in Rollinsford on April 18, 1987.

The medical examiner concluded that Snyder had been strangled to death, investigators said.

In 1969, Blakeslee was living in Hooksett when she disappeared.

Her skeletal remains were found on May 9, 1998 in Hopkinton, state police said.

Homicide victim Luella Blakeslee (New Hampshire State Police)

The medical examiner ruled her death as “homicidal violence of an undetermined type.”

When Blakeslee’s remains were identified, the Attorney General’s office issued a statement nothing that at the time of her disappearance, suspicion focused on one of her acquaintances, Robert G. Breest, who was subsequently convicted of first-degree murder for the death of Susan Randall, state police said.

“The Attorney General’s office noted that Breest remains a suspect in Luella’s death,” state police said in their post on Friday.

Breest is currently incarcerated in Massachusetts for Randall’s murder.

Breest has maintained his innocence and has relentlessly filed petitions seeking to toss out his conviction, the Boston Globe reported in 2013.

Rollinsford is a small town northeast of Dover and Durham. Hooksett is a town north of Manchester.

Anyone with information for either case may email information to New Hampshire’s Cold Case Unit at coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

