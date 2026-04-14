Homicide investigation underway in NH town hours after separate, ‘suspicious’ death

LACONIA, NH — New Hampshire state officials announced Tuesday evening that they are investigating an apparent homicide in Laconia, hours after first revealing they were investigating a separate “suspicious” death in the town earlier in the day.

Laconia Police were called to a home on Old Prescott Hill Road on Tuesday afternoon, where they discovered an adult female resident deceased inside the home.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says all parties involved in the suspected homicide have been identified.

The AG’s office added that the suspected homicide does not appear connected to the suspicious death of a man on South Main Street who was found dead inside his home on Tuesday morning.

The two streets are around 1.7 miles apart from one another.

Neither person has been identified at this time.

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