Police investigating suspicious death in Laconia, New Hampshire

LACONIA, NH. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Laconia, New Hampshire.

According to authorities, the Laconia Police Department went to conduct a welfare check at South Main Street in Laconia, New Hampshire, this morning when they discovered an adult male resident deceased inside his home.

The cause of his death is under investigation. The name of the man will be held pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is urged to call the New Hampshire State Police tip line at 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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