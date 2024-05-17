Homicide investigation underway after victim who was shot before crashing into Worcester home dies

WORCESTER, Mass. — A victim who was shot last month reportedly died from his injuries on Friday, leading to upgraded charges for the suspected shooter.

Worcester Police say the victim of an April 30 shooting on Paine Street passed away and the incident is now being considered a homicide.

A 16-year-old was charged on May 9 in connection to the shooting.

Officers responding to Paine Street on April 30 just after 9 p.m. found a vehicle had slammed into a house with an adult male driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting were no immediately available.

The victim of the April 30 shooting on Paine Street has died from his injuries. The incident will now be considered a homicide. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) May 17, 2024

