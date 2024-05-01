Man who slammed car into Worcester residence had been shot, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after allegedly being shot and crashing his car into a home.

Worcester Police say they responded to Paine Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that struck a house. Arriving officers found a male driver allegedly suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group