16-year-old arrested for shooting driver who crashed into Worcester home, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — A teenager is facing charges for allegedly shooting a driver, causing their car to crash into a residence last month.

A 16-year-old male is charged with armed assault to murder, possession of a loaded firearm without a license to carry, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Officers responding to Paine Street on April 30 just after 9 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that struck a house found an adult male driver suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Worcester Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately available. It is unclear if the teenage suspect and victim knew each other.

The incident remains under investigation.

