WARE, Mass. — A garage fire spread to a home in Ware on Saturday, killing three pets and sending one person to the hospital.

According to the Ware Fire Department, crews arrived Saturday afternoon to find heavy flames coming from an attached garage that had spread to the home.

Ware Fire Chief Jeffrey Boulrice said a second alarm was called to bring in additional firefighters and water tankers because the home was located outside the fire hydrant district.

The heaviest flames were concentrated in the main portion of the home, prompting a third alarm for additional assistance.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in less than two hours.

One person was transported to the hospital, and two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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