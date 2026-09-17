Police search for driver after 16-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Holbrook

A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a car while walking home from a bus stop in Holbrook and police are searching for the driver.

The girl was walking home on North Shore Road around 2:30 p.m. when she saw a vehicle traveling toward her.

The car struck the girl, causing her to vault over the hood before hitting the ground. The girl was taken to the hospital but her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Holbrook police say the car, which was described as black, drove away from the crash. A black SUV was seen with its rear hatch open in the area around the time of the incident. Police are investigating whether that vehicle may have been involved.

Police are hoping to obtain surveillance and doorbell camera footage that may help them.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has information about the vehicle or driver, or has surveillance or doorbell camera footage from the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Szczesny at the Holbrook Police Department at 781-767-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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