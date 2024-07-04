Police seeking vehicle accused of striking, seriously injuring 71-year-old bicyclist in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police are searching for a driver accused of striking a cyclist with their car and fleeing the scene on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Manchester Police Department says around 3:45 p.m. a crash involving a bicyclist on Union Street and Central Street. Arriving officers found a 71-year-old man lying on the pavement with a serious head injury, according to authorities.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Witnesses on scene reportedly told police a black vehicle, possibly a newer model black Nissan Rogue with veteran’s plates, hit the victim and continued driving east on Central Street.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Manchester Police Traffic Unit at 603-668-871.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

