Deerfield man charged in alleged assassination attempt on Cabinet Member Nominee at U.S. Capitol

Congress The U.S. Capitol is seen on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)
By Boston 25 News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A South Deerfield man has been charged after attempting to assassinate a cabinet member nominee.

Ryan Michael English, 24, of South Deerfield, Massachusetts, has been charged with the attempted assassination of a cabinet member nominee and carrying a dangerous weapon on the Grounds of the Capitol.

This stems from a January 27 incident where English, also known as “Reily”, turned himself in to the U.S. Capitol Police.

According to charging documents, English admitted to possessing a knife and two Molotov cocktails.

Police searched English and found a folding knife, as well as two improvised incendiary devices from the inside pockets of English’s jacket. The devices were constructed of 50 milliliter bottles of vodka with a grey cloth affixed to their tops. Police recovered a green lighter from another pocket.

While searching English, he confessed that he was at the Capitol to kill a Presidential nominee who was there testifying before the U.S. Senate. Police recovered a note that English wrote to his family member, saying “This is terrible but I cant do nothing while nazis kill my sisters…I’m so sorry for lying and plotting and lying.”

The case remains under investigation by U.S. Capitol Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

