New details released in NH crash that seriously injured former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, two others

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police released new details about a crash over the weekend that seriously injured former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, along with his driver and a 19-year-old.

New Hampshire State Police say they can confirm a previous report by Giuliani’s head of security, Michael Ragusa, that prior to the collision on I-93 northbound in Manchester, Giuliani and his driver, Theodore Goodman, were flagged down by a woman on the side of I-93 southbound just south of Exit 9N who claims she was involved in a domestic violence incident.

According to State Police, Goodman reported the incident to law enforcement just after 9 p.m.

Both he and Giuliani remained at the scene until troopers arrived to investigate.

Goodman and Giuliani both spoke with the troopers about what they had witnessed and and then left the scene before getting off the interstate at a nearby exit, according to investigators.

Minutes later, just before 10 p.m., police say Goodman and Giuliani got back on I-93, heading northbound, when they were struck from behind by a Honda HR-V, driven by 19-year-old Lauren Kemp of Concord.

Giuliani, alongside Kemp and Goodman, were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Giuliani was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg, according to Ragusa.

Giuliani is recovering from his injuries and Boston 25 News has asked for an update on his condition.

The crash occurred at mile marker 23.2, almost directly across from the scene of the alleged domestic violence incident in the southbound lane.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, including whether distraction or curiosity of the initial scene was a factor.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Responding troopers’ dashboard and body-worn cameras are being reviewed as part of the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This was not a targeted attack. We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories. — Michael Ragusa (@themikeragu) August 31, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group