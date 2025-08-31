Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani seriously injured following car crash in NH, spokesperson says

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was seriously injured after being involved in a motor vehicle accident in New Hampshire.

According to Giuliani’s spokesperson, Michael Ragusa, the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, August 31.

@RudyGiuliani was in a car accident in NH on Aug 30 after assisting a domestic violence victim. He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers & support. 🙏 official statement below. pic.twitter.com/ohYJCcXpjR — Michael Ragusa (@themikeragu) August 31, 2025

Prior to the accident, Giuliani was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident. He began to provide assistance and contacted 911. Giuliani remained on scene until officers arrived.

After the incident, while traveling on the highway, Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

“His business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care,” Ragusa wrote.

Giuliani, 81, served as the Mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001.

According to the NY Post, Giuliani is recovering in a Manchester hospital for another two or three days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

