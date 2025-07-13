‘He’s screaming for help,’ says family of Haverhill man who died after struggle with police

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A Massachusetts family is trying to navigate an unimaginable loss following an encounter between their relative and Haverhill police Friday night.

According to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Haverhill police, a 43-year-old man died after a “struggle” with police outside of Bradford Seafood on Winter Street.

Muriel Enos identifies the man who died as her nephew, 43-year-old Francis Gigolotti.

“He didn’t deserve that,” said Enos. “He was a good kid, he loved his family, he was the only one left to take care of his mother.”

With family by her side, Enos is still in shock as she tries to understand what led up to her nephew’s death.

“We’re still trying to figure it out, it’s been not even 24 hours,” explained Enos. “I want answers and I want to know...we deserve to know, he doesn’t deserve to be treated like this, nobody does.”

Gigolotti’s calls for help can be heard in a cell-phone video captured by a bystander.

“He’s screaming for help, they’re piled on top of him as he’s crying out for help,” said Gigolotti’s cousin, Rachael Wallace.

In the video, multiple first responders can be seen surrounding Francis.

Some officers appear to be holding him down, and some people can be heard noticeably upset in the video.

According to officials, the initial call to Haverhill police was for a man acting erratically on White Street, weaving in and out of traffic.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they said Francis ran to Bradford Seafood while acting belligerent.

Officers said they tried to restrain him for “safety purposes”.

“I’m sad and I’m hurt that we didn’t hear it through any department,” said Enos. “Nobody called us.”

During the interaction, the DA said Gigolotti became unresponsive, and CPR was performed.

Gigolotti was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He won’t be forgotten, I know he won’t,” said Enos.

“Anybody that knew him loved him, and anybody that knew him, he loved.”

The Mayor of Haverhill, Melinda Barrett, issued a statement regarding the incident:

“I want to offer my condolences to the family of Francis Gigolotti and assure our community that I am closely monitoring the circumstances around his tragic death. The District Attorney’s office is investigating. I promise complete transparency to our community and ask that everyone remain patient and calm as this investigation ensues and more information is made available.” — Mayor Melinda Barrett

The incident remains under investigation by detectives with the Office of the District Attorney, the Haverhill Police Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

