Win tickets to meet NFL legend Tom Brady on Patriots home opener in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots home opener at Gillette stadium on Sunday September 10th, is one of the hottest tickets on the Boston sports scene in a long time. Mainly because Tom Brady will be back in the house.

If you can’t score a ticket, you can still be there with the help of former Patriots player Matt Light.

Matt is running a raffle at the home opener to raise money for his Light Foundation.

Two different winners will be drawn to receive a prize package of a lifetime which includes the following:

Two luxury tickets for the Patriots vs Eagles on Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium.

Overnight accommodations for two in Foxboro.

Dinner for two at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse.

Pregame tailgate hosted by Chef Peter Carbone.

$1,500 stipend for travel to and from the game.

Autographed Tom Brady jersey.

Meet and greet with a photo op with Tom Brady himself.

If you win you will be hosted by Patriots Hall of Famer Matt Light and his wife Suzie.

Click here to enter the raffle.

Watch the video below with Matt Light and Boston 25 Sports Director Butch Stearns to learn more:

