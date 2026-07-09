Investigation underway after bicyclist struck, killed in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a person riding a bicycle was struck and killed in Boston on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a pedestrian crash in the area of 1457 Tremont Street just before 8:20 a.m. found a bicyclist who had been hit by a vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver involved remained at the location following the collision.

Tremont Street was closed in both directions between Brigham Circle and Roxbury Crossing for hours after the crash.

Tremont Street is now open. https://t.co/4R7GhyRExM — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 9, 2026

Authorities urged motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while investigators worked at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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