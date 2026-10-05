Here’s what you should know before turning on the heat

NORWOOD, Mass. — Cooler temperatures are expected this week, but before you turn on the heat for the first time this season, local HVAC experts said a little preparation could help avoid an expensive problem later.

Al Goodrow, owner of Junction Mechanical in Norwood, said his company can receive 400 service calls a month during the winter season.

“Some customers wait until the water doesn’t come out of the sink faucet because it’s frozen,” Goodrow said. “It’s not going to hurt to call now and get on a list so you get your stuff checked out by a pro.”

Getting a heating system checked before winter is just one way homeowners can prepare.

He recommended lowering the thermostat when no one is home rather than keeping the house at the same temperature throughout the day.

“If you’re conservative, if you go to work at seven in the morning, don’t leave it at 72. Turn it down,” Goodrow said.

Other steps homeowners can take include:

Keeping vents and radiators clear

Servicing heating equipment before winter

Making sure a home is properly insulated

He compared insulation to putting a lid on a hot cup of coffee.

“If you have a coffee and you take the top off of it, the heat’s going to go out of the coffee,” Goodrow said. “The same thing with your house, so your insulation is very important.”

Massachusetts’ average price for home heating oil has climbed to nearly $6.80 per gallon, up more than 70% compared to this time last year.

“Either gas or oil or electric, you’re going to pay more for it this year,” Goodrow said.

He said the increasing cost of maintaining heating equipment is also putting pressure on homeowners.

“People just don’t have the dough to keep this stuff taken care of. It’s very expensive today,” Goodrow said.

Gov. Maura Healey declared a State of Energy Emergency on Monday and announced new measures aimed at helping Massachusetts families facing higher heating and electricity costs this winter.

The plan expands heating assistance for qualifying households and provides additional energy bill relief. Applications for Massachusetts’ Home Energy Assistance Program opened Oct. 1.

The program helps eligible households with a portion of their winter heating costs.

“You’re going to put calls in just like a hundred thousand other people, and you’re going to get on the bottom of the list,” Goodrow said. “If you’re first on the list, you’re the first to get serviced.

Don’t wait until a freezing night to discover your heating system isn’t working and don’t wait until you’re behind on an energy bill to look for help.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group