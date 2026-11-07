Heavy rain floods roads, businesses across Falmouth and Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Heavy rain caused widespread flooding across Falmouth and other parts of Cape Cod on Friday, inundating roads, forcing some closures, and sending water into businesses and even the Falmouth Police Department.

At Garrett’s Gas Station in Falmouth, floodwaters rose to around knee level as trash barrels floated around the gas pumps and employees worked to clear clogged drains.

“When I got here it was still like that, so yeah, we had about three people out here and I was like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy,’” employee Erin Crossley said.

A team responded to help clean the store after floodwater began seeping inside. Crossley said the business was forced to temporarily shut down, but fortunately, nothing was damaged.

“We had to close the store for a few hours because the flooding was up to a little bit past knee level,” Crossley said. “No cars could get in or out, and it was actually coming in the front of the store as well.”

Fallen leaves clogging drains have added to the flooding problems. Crossley said she has been working to keep the drains clear as rain continues.

The impact extended beyond businesses and roads.

“Some people that I know, their houses had water leaking into the basement and stuff through low windows,” Falmouth resident Chase Gray said.

Communities across the Cape saw significant flooding. In Bourne, some roads were forced to close until Saturday, while Winslow Street in Provincetown was washed out.

Falmouth police said there was also flooding inside the police station as officers responded to several reports of flooded streets across town.

“It has been cats and dogs, lots of lightning,” Gray said.

Police said they called in all available night-shift workers as quickly as possible to help handle the weather-related calls.

Falmouth police are urging people to stay off the roads if they can while the severe weather continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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