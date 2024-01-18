‘Heavy heart’: Beloved Mass. fish market closes its doors after 112 years in business

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A beloved fish market that has served a Boston area community for more than 100 years has closed its doors for good.

Courthouse Fish Market at 484 Cambridge Street in Cambridge closed on Saturday, Jan. 13. It had been in business since 1912.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your years of support and patronage at the fish market. It is with a heavy heart we share the news that our fish market will be closing.” the business wrote in a message to customers on its website. “We sincerely thank you for your years of unwavering support and patronage.”

Courthouse Fish Market, known for having the most reasonable prices and finest seafood in New England, received fresh shipments daily over the years.

News of the Market’s closure has been widely shared on social media.

“This is so sad,” a longtime customer wrote on Facebook. “I can’t even begin to count the number of times we were in there growing up.”

Courthouse Seafood Restaurant, located next to the Market at 498 Cambridge Street, will remain in business.

“While the fish market bids farewell, we are excited to inform you that our restaurant will continue to serve you with the same dedication to quality and excellence,” the business added.

