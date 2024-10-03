‘Another era coming to an end’: Beloved North Shore restaurant closing its doors after 72 years

SAUGUS, Mass. — A beloved North Shore restaurant that has been a staple along Route 1 in Saugus for decades is closing its doors after 72 years.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, the Continental Restaurant announced plans to close for good on Sunday, Nov. 24.

“After 72 years we will be closing our doors on November 24,” the iconic eatery wrote in the post. “We want to thank our loyal customers for your support throughout the years. We also want to thank our employees for their commitment to the restaurant. It has meant so much to our family.”

The Continental has been at the same location at 266 Broadway since 1952. The Kourkoulis family has been operating it since 1983.

Restaurant owner Paul Kourkoulis told the Boston Globe that the Continental struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic and never fully recovered.

“After COVID, our sales came back, but never to the degree we were pre-COVID,” Kourkoulis told the newspaper. “Sales dropped off precipitously.”

The Continental’s menu hasn’t changed much over the years, known for its shrimp scampi, sirloin steaks, baked stuffed lobster, and baked scrod, as well as the early-bird and Sunday dinner specials.

Many people celebrated birthday parties, wedding showers, rehearsal dinners, reunions, baby showers, anniversaries, and other special occasions in the Continental’s function rooms over the decades.

News of the Continental’s coming closure generated a large response on social media.

“Another era coming to an end. Countless dinners, drinks, and entertainment over the years. For so long it was our go-to place,” one diner wrote on Facebook.

Another diner added, “This is so sad! I wish you guys would reconsider or have someone continue the tradition since you are one of the few nostalgic old-school places.”

Kourkoulis urged those with gift cards to stop and use them before Nov. 24.

