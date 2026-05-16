STOUGHTON, Mass. — Residents rallied in Stoughton on Saturday morning in honor of Sandra Birchmore’s birthday.

Birchmore would have been 29 years old this week.

Birchmore was found dead in her apartment back in February of 2021.

Federal prosecutors believe Matthew Farwell, a former Stoughton Police Officer, strangled Birchmore and staged her death to look like a suicide to cover up their affair, which started when Sandra was 15.

Matthew Farwell has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Just recently, a state Medical Examiner has changed Sandra Birchmore’s official cause of death from “suicide” to “undetermined.”

Farwell’s trial is set to begin in October.

+ Internal memo note 56/100 characters Residents rally in honor of Sandra Birchmore’s birthday

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