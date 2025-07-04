‘Heartbreaking’: Gloucester teen injured in head-on crash will not recover

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The family of Christopher Dailey made a tragic announcement on Wednesday morning, saying that he’s not expected to recover from the injuries he sustained in a wrong-way crash earlier this week.

In a letter sent to the community, Gloucester Public Schools Superintendent Ben Lummis said, “This type of tragedy creates a hole in our hearts that may never be filled.”

Dailey graduated from the high school last month and was a captain of the hockey team. Gloucester Police honored him by hanging his jersey from the front of a cruiser for the city’s annual July Fourth parade.

The 18-year-old was driving with three other teens when their car was involved in a head‑on collision around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on the Route 128 Bridge. Investigators say a vehicle got onto the highway on the wrong on-ramp, striking two oncoming cars.

Several seriously hurt in early morning head-on crash on Route 128 in Gloucester

“This news about Chris is heartbreaking,” Lummis said. “Heartbreaking for his friends who just shared the excitement and thrill of graduating high school with him. Heartbreaking for too many of our staff whose own children are close friends with Christopher, and now not only have to experience losing Christopher, but also witness their own children struggle with the pain of his passing. And of course, heartbreaking for Chris’s family. Our deepest condolences are with Chris’s family and friends.”

Mayor Verga says this crash has deeply impacted this small city, and he feels for the parents of all the young people involved.

Gloucester High School was open on Wednesday for staff and students to gather and remember Dailey.

The crash remains under investigation by Gloucester Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group