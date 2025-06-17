Health officials detect West Nile Virus in Worcester County mosquitos

Health officials in Massachusetts said on Tuesday they’ve identified a batch of mosquitos that tested positive for West Nile Virus in Worcester County.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a mosquito in Shrewsbury tested positive for the disease last Friday.

It’s the first positive case of the year.

“Mid-June is earlier than we typically first find West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes in Massachusetts. WNV activity is very difficult to predict in advance, which is why the mosquito surveillance system is so important,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “This early detection serves as a reminder that people should take steps to prevent mosquito bites. WNV can cause serious illness and there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Officials say the best defense against contracting the disease is wearing long sleeves, long pants, bug spray, and getting rid of standing water in your back yards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

