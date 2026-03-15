Healey, Driscoll call out RFK Jr., celebrate Boston sports, MBTA during St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast

Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll attended State Senator Nick Collins’ 2026 Annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, where they also took a moment to clap back at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

They also celebrated Boston sports, women’s hockey winning gold at this year’s Olympics, and the MBTA.

The breakfast is an annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition in Boston, featuring a sing-along, stand-up comedy, and a political roast from local politicians.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently targeted his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda at Dunkin’ Donuts.

“We’re going to ask Dunkin’ and Starbucks, ‘Show us the safety data demonstrating that it’s OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it,’” Kennedy said during a press conference last month. “I don’t think they’re going to be able to do it.”

As part of that additional effort, Kennedy said he has directed the Food and Drug Administration to examine whether companies should continue to be allowed to self-certify the safety of food additives used in their products.

The review could potentially lead to certain ingredients being pulled from the market if they cannot be proven safe.

It remains unclear whether Kennedy will seek to restrict specific beverages at chains like Dunkin.’

Healey responded back with a X post reading, “Come and get it.”

During the roast, she also held up a Dunkin’ Donuts cup featuring branding for her campaign for the upcoming election.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Dunkin’ Donuts lately, RFK. What do we think, picking on our Dunks?” said Healey this morning at the breakfast, drawing boos from the crowd.

“We got upset, so we dialed into headquarters and we went to work with them on some new branding. So there’s going to be a new brand for Dunks during this RFK regime,” she joked.

“Preferably, you drink it while you do pull-ups in jeans,” Driscoll added.

A drawing of the drink was projected on the screen for the crowd.

Healey, Driscoll clap back at RFK Jr. during annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast

“We know RFK really cares about the ingredients, so this particular Brainworm Cold Brew includes whole milk, ivermectin, and no shots,” Driscoll said. “And hopefully that’s enough to send a message to stay away from our marshmallow fluff,” Healey added.

As well Dunkin’, Healey also spoke about the Patriots’ appearance in the Super Bowl, saying New England still loved “Drake Drake Maye Maye” despite the outcome, and also celebrated Jayson Tatum back on the Celtics after his injury.

She also spoke about women’s hockey bringing back the gold, and how proud she was of the MBTA.

She joked about the media has highlighted her high cabinet turnover, showing photos of MBTA General Manager Phil Eng has her “twelve new cabinet members.”

‘Brainworm Cold Brew’: Healey, Driscoll call out RFK Jr., talks Boston sports, and MBTA

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