RFK Jr.’s health push takes aim at Massachusetts coffee staple

BOSTON — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now directing his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda at a Massachusetts staple.

“We’re going to ask Dunkin’ and Starbucks, ‘Show us the safety data demonstrating that it’s OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it,’” Kennedy told an applauding audience last week. “I don’t think they’re going to be able to do it.”

President Donald Trump launched the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative to combat chronic disease, improve nutrition, and lower health care costs.

Kennedy has also recently advocated for limiting the chickenpox, mumps, rubella, and measles vaccines for children.

As part of that additional effort, Kennedy said he has directed the Food and Drug Administration to examine whether companies should continue to be allowed to self-certify the safety of food additives used in their products.

The review could potentially lead to certain ingredients being pulled from the market if they cannot be proven safe. Currently, companies are allowed to include certain food additives in their products without prior government oversight.

It remains unclear whether Kennedy will seek to restrict specific beverages at chains like Dunkin’ and Starbucks.

Governor Maura Healey posted a photo on X in response to Kennedy’s comments.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Dunkin’ and Starbucks for comment on Kennedy’s remarks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

