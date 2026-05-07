‘Thousands of images’: Mass. sex offender arrested for having child porn, feds say

BOSTON — A registered sex offender living in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with having child pornography, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

James Muzzi, 61, of Medford, was charged with possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Muzzi remains detained after an initial appearance in federal court in Boston earlier Thursday, Foley said.

According to the charging documents, Muzzi’s cell phone contained thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse material, including children who appeared to be as young as three to five years old.

Prosecutors allege that Muzzi’s phone also included online chat messages in which Muzzi and other people exchanged multiple videos and messages containing child sex abuse material.

Muzzi was previously convicted in Massachusetts state court of three counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography, Foley said.

Since he is a recidivist offender, Mucci now faces a sentence of no less than 10 years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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