‘He lifted people up’: Students at UMass Dartmouth honor football player killed in stabbing

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Students at UMass Dartmouth honored the life of a murdered football player Wednesday night.

The team and other students gathered on campus for a vigil remembering 18-year-old Marvins Antoine.

Antoine, a Durfee High School graduate, was a freshman on the college’s football team.

According to police, the violence began after a dispute at Mezza Lounge and continued into the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant on Charles Street.

Officers responding to the scene found Antoine suffering from stab wounds.

He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“He lifted people up; he made everyone around him better,” said UMass Dartmouth football captain Conner Robidoux. “One of our teammates wrote that he is thankful he was able to build a bond with Marvins that will last a lifetime.”

Chukuwnonso Uzoma-eze, 19, was charged with murder. Police said Uzoma-eze is also a student at UMass Dartmouth.

A second victim, identified as 19-year-old Kensley Macean, was also injured in the stabbing.

Macean, also a first-year student and football player, suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds to the head and neck and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Macean is expected to recover.

Uzoma-eze was ordered to be held without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 28 for a status hearing.

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