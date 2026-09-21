19-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of UMass Dartmouth football player pleads not guilty

A 19-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a UMass Dartmouth football player and injuring another teammate pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Chukuwnonso Uzoma-eze was charged with murder after police responded to a reported stabbing in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant on Charles Street in Providence late Friday night.

Providence police said officers responded to reports of a dispute in the parking lot around 12:30 a.m.

Officers found two men, later identified as 18-year-old Marvins Antoine and 19-year-old Kensley Macean, suffering from stab wounds.

Police said Antoine suffered stab wounds to the chest and was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Macean, also a first-year student and football player, suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds to the head and neck and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said both victims had been at Mezzo Lounge with other members of the UMass Dartmouth football team before the stabbing.

Providence police are continuing to investigate what led up to the incident.

Uzoma-eze pleaded not guilty Monday and was ordered held without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 28 for a status hearing.

Court records show Uzoma-eze waived his right to an extradition hearing and is expected to be transported from Massachusetts to Rhode Island later this week.

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