Haverhill High School in stay-in-place order after bullet found in bathroom

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill High School was put in a stay-in-place order after a bullet was found in the bathroom.

In a post on social media, the school confirmed that the building is in a "Stay In Place" and all students are safely in classrooms and cannot be released at the time.

Haverhill Police have been contacted and all students are safely in classrooms and cannot be released at the time, the post said.

“No one will be allowed into or out of the high school at this time,” the post said.

Additional information was not available.

Boston 25 had reached out to Haverhill police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

