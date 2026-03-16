Have you seen them? Police seek suspects on Boston’s Most Wanted list

BOSTON — Police on Monday released the latest list and photographs of Boston’s Most Wanted.

Six suspects are being sought by police for a variety of crimes ranging from shoplifting and larceny to rape and assault.

They are:

Thomas Cowans, wanted for rape and assault and battery;

William Scopa, wanted for breaking and entering nighttime;

Andrew Craddock, wanted on firearm and drug charges;

Isamar Santana, wanted on larceny and drug charges;

Kevin Bridgeman, wanted for shoplifting and larceny; and

Santo Arias-Valdez, wanted on firearm charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the above suspects is urged to call Boston Police immediately.

Boston's Most Wanted (Boston Police)

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at the Boston Police CrimeStopperswebsite.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group