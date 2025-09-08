Hasbro moving headquarters to Boston from Rhode Island

BOSTON — No, it’s not Santa’s workshop but one of the world’s most well-known makers of toys and games is moving to Boston.

Hasbro will move its headquarters from Pawtucket, Rhode Island into a new seven-story, 265,000 square feet property on Summer Street in Boston’s Seaport.

Hasbro believes at least 700 full-time employees will move from Rhode Island to Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled that Hasbro has chosen Massachusetts as the home of its new headquarters, and we’re ready to support the hundreds of jobs they will create here,” said Governor Healey. “We’re proud to welcome this iconic company to Team Massachusetts — where we are number one for education, health care and innovation, and ranked the best state to live in, to raise a family, to be a woman and to be a working parent. I’m grateful for the leadership of Chris Cocks and his team at Hasbro, and for the hard work of my economic development team that helped make this possible.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Hasbro to its new home in Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The creativity and wonder at the heart of Hasbro’s work are also at the heart of our mission to make Boston a home for everyone—the safest major city in the country and the best place to raise a family, with opportunities for all to Connect(4) and Play(-Doh). We look forward to supporting Hasbro’s transition to Boston and partnership with the city.”

Hasbro says it intends to maintain a strong connection with the Ocean State by continually donating to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Hasbro is the second major toy maker to announce plans to relocate to Boston in recent years.

In 2023, LEGO announced they were shifting its headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut to Boston. The move is expected to be completed in 2026.

Hasbro’s move to Boston is also expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Boston will anchor Hasbro’s East Coast operations while the company’s Seattle location will continue to spearhead their digital gaming and technology operations, as well as popular card games like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons.

“Boston’s thriving business community, deep academic partnerships and cultural vibrancy, together with our Seattle team’s leadership in technology, creativity, and innovation, give Hasbro an unparalleled foundation for growth,” said Chris Cocks, CEO, Hasbro. “Together, these offices will fuel the next chapter of Hasbro.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

