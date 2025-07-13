Has it been a hot summer? What the numbers say thus far...

High heat has taken the headline quite frequently this summer, but has it really been hotter than usual?

Boston’s average temperature since June 1st has been 71.3 degrees. We calculate this by taking the average between each day’s low and high temperature.

Compared to the 30-year average, this is 1.1 degrees warmer. It’s also the 23rd warmest to date since records began in 1872. Suffice to say, it has definitely been a warm summer so far, but not overbearingly hot.

This doesn’t entirely explain why heat has been in the headline so much, but there’s another factor at play here. When looking at the number of 90-degree days so far this summer, our count sits at 10. This is 2 1/2 times the 30-year average of 4 days and is the 6th most to date since records began!

All of this suggests that while it certainly has been a warm summer, heat is likely being overrepresented by the number of HOT days we’ve experienced, while the average has been comparably lower. Not to mention, we set a new record for the hottest June day ever measured, with a high of 102 degrees.

A few more days (Tue-Thur) make a run at 90F this week! Wednesday looking like our best shot.



So far, this summer is T- 23rd (84th pctl) in terms of average temperature, but T-6th (95th pctl) in terms of 90F days. Not overwhelmingly hot, but plenty of actual hot days (📍KBOS) pic.twitter.com/pYhtHeyenI — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) July 12, 2025

Nonetheless, we’re expecting another warm week ahead and the broad pattern suggests we’re going to be facing higher temps than usual over the next several weeks too. Stay hydrated and enjoy summer!

