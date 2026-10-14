Harvard University incident: Armed suspect in custody, shelter-in-place order lifted

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A suspect is in custody after Harvard University police warned people to shelter in place while officers searched for a person with a knife Wednesday.

Harvard University Police Department officials first issued an alert at 11:41 a.m. for a person with a knife on South Street who was heading toward JFK Street. People nearby were told to shelter in place, while others were urged to stay away.

Minutes later, police said they were searching the area of JFK Street and JFK Park for a man who had brandished a knife and fled on a bicycle.

The search later shifted to the Brattle Street area.

At 12:17 p.m., police said officers approached the suspect in Cambridge Common, but he fled toward Harvard Square. Police pursued him as he headed over the JFK Bridge toward the university’s athletic facilities.

Police said officers detained the suspect near the Weeks Footbridge at about 12:23 p.m.

Officers lifted the shelter-in-place order after taking the suspect into custody.

No additional details about what led up to the incident were immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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