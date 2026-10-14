Harvard issues shelter-in-place alert as police search for man with knife

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University police and Cambridge police are searching an area near campus for a man who allegedly brandished a knife and fled on a bicycle Wednesday morning.

According to a Harvard Alert issued at 11:46 a.m., Harvard University Police and Cambridge police were searching the area of JFK Street and JFK Park for the man.

An earlier alert at 11:41 a.m. reported a person with a knife on South Street heading toward JFK Street.

Around 11:58 a.m., officials said police were searching the Brattle Street area for the suspect.

People near the search area are being told to shelter in place. Others are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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