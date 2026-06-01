Harvard University Graduate Student Union end 40-day strike

BOSTON — The union representing thousands of Harvard University graduate students ended their 40-day strike on Tuesday.

The Harvard Graduate Student Union said they have been at the bargaining table for 14 months and have worked nearly a year without a working contract.

They’ve maintained active picket lines since April.

Their demands include fair pay and raise that keep up with inflation, protections for non-citizen workers, and external processes with third-party arbitration for cases of harassment, discrimination, and abuse in the workplace.

Workers participating in the strike will suspend classroom teaching, grading, mentorship, and laboring in their PhD programs.

They want to raise the minimum wage for hourly workers from $21 to $25 an hour

“For 40 days, Harvard witnessed just how much of its academic mission relies on the labor of graduate student workers. After 14 months of bargaining without meaningful progress, disruptions caused by the strike finally prompted the university to engage with the union on a few of its core issues,” they said.

“The HGSU-UAW’s bargaining team will return to the table this summer determined to win a fair contract: one that provides living wages, real recourse for harassment and discrimination, protections for non-citizen workers, and provisions for union security.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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