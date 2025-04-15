Harvard opposes Trump administration’s ‘disruptive’ demands for policy changes tied to fed. funding

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University announced on Monday they will not give in to President Trump’s “unprecedented demands” for reforming the school’s admissions process for international students.

On Friday, the Trump administration sent a letter to Harvard’s President Dr. Alan M. Garber with a list of changes to be implemented “as the basis for an agreement in principle that will maintain Harvard’s financial relationship with the federal government.”

The changes include hiring and admissions reforms, discontinuing DEI hiring practices, student discipline reform, as well as whistleblowing reporting and protections as it relates to antisemitism on campus.

President Garber responded Monday, saying the proposed demands “invade university freedoms long recognized by the Supreme Court.”

“The government’s terms also circumvent Harvard’s statutory rights by requiring unsupported and disruptive remedies for alleged harms that the government has not proven through mandatory processes established by Congress and required by law,” he wrote.

President Garber pointed to several programmatic changes already implemented in response to combatting antisemitism. He says the federal government’s letter disregards the university’s efforts.

“The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” he wrote. “Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government.”

In closing, President Garber said Harvard would not accept the federal government’s demands and criticized them for threatening to cut funding he says is used for “vital” research and innovation for the country’s scientific and medical fields.

He did, however, say the university remains open to dialogue about improving the experience of members of the Harvard community.

“Harvard is not prepared to agree to demands that go beyond the lawful authority of this or any administration,” President Garber wrote.

Governor Maura Healey backed the prestigious institution in a statement on Monday night.

“I join others around the country in extending congratulations and gratitude to Harvard University, President Garber and the Corporation for their leadership in standing up for education and freedom by standing against the Trump Administration’s brazen attempt to bully schools and weaponize the U.S. Department of Justice under the false pretext of civil rights,” Healey said. “Complying with the Trump Administration’s dangerous demands would have made us all less safe and less free.”

The full letter can be read below:

