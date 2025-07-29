Harmony Montgomery’s mother files wrongful death lawsuit against girl’s father, Adam Montgomery

Harmony Montgomery’s mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the young girl’s father, who was convicted of second-degree murder for beating the five-year-old to death and then hiding her body.

In the complaint filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court, Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, claims Adam Montgomery failed in his parental duties by abusing Harmony and causing her death.

Adam Montgomery was convicted of second-degree murder for Harmony’s death in 2024.

Kayla Montgomery, Adam’s wife, testified that her husband killed Harmony on Dec. 7, 2019, while the family lived in their car after being evicted from their home.

Kayla Montgomery testified that her husband repeatedly punched Harmony Montgomery in the face and head because he was angry that she was having bathroom accidents in the car.

Adam Montgomery maintained his innocence in the girl’s murder, but his attorneys acknowledged his guilt on two lesser charges. He claimed he “purposely and unlawfully removed, concealed or destroyed” her corpse and falsified physical evidence, but said he didn’t kill his daughter. The jury also convicted him of assaulting Harmony Montgomery in 2019 and of tampering with the key prosecution witness, his estranged wife and stepmother of his daughter, Kayla Montgomery.

Sorey reached a $2.25 million settlement with the state of New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth and Families in May following a wrongful death lawsuit for the “senseless and preventable death” of Harmony.

Harmony Montgomery (left), Crystal Sorey (right) (Harmony Montgomery (left), Crystal Sorey (right))

To this day, Harmony’s body still hasn’t been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

