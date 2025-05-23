State of NH settles wrongful death lawsuit with mother of Harmony Montgomery for $2.25 million

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The state of New Hampshire reached a settlement agreement with the mother of Harmony Montgomery after she filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Division for Children, Youth and Families.

According to settlement documents, Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mother, will receive $2,250,000 from the state.

Under the terms of the settlement, the state doesn’t have to admit any wrongdoing or unlawful conduct.

Last September, Sorey filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the state for the “senseless and preventable death” of Harmony.

Harmony Montgomery (left), Crystal Sorey (right) (Harmony Montgomery (left), Crystal Sorey (right))

Investigators believe Harmony was slain in December 2019, though she wasn’t reported missing for almost two years.

According to the suit, Harmony lived with Sorey in Massachusetts from her birth in 2014 until February 2019, when the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families removed her from her mother over allegations of neglect. Harmony was then placed into the care of her father Adam Montgomery in New Hampshire. Montgomery was convicted of second-degree murder in February after a trial in which Montgomery acknowledged he “purposely and unlawfully removed, concealed or destroyed” her corpse and falsified physical evidence but claimed he did not kill her.

To this day, her body still hasn’t been recovered.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group